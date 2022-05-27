Doug (Douglas) A. Jones, of Mansfield, passed away on April 19, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following an extended illness. He was 82.
He was born Ercil A. Jones on March 7, 1940, in Lincoln City, Indiana to Audley W. Jones and Mabel M. Huff. Following his mother’s death in 1952, he and his father moved to Lexington, Ohio to live with J. Harry Jones, an uncle, where he attended Lexington Schools.
Following employment at Mansfield Tire & Rubber, Doug became a long-haul truck driver, including 32 years with Dutch Maid Logistics Inc. of Willard. He specialized in runs to and from the East Coast.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jerry Jones of Gentryville, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie McClure; two cousins, William C. Krieg of Melbourne, Florida and Gordon L. Jones of Genoa, Illinois whom he considered a brother; a sister-in law, Ruth Jones-Butler of Gentryville, Indiana; a brother in-law, Mike McClure (Pat) of Mansfield; three step-children, Tim Hill of Chillicothe, Troy Hill (Stacy) of Canton, and Tracy Boone (Tod) of Mansfield; two nephews; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held with burial in Lexington Cemetery on June 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Nezrick of Grace Evangelical Free Church of Mansfield, presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield.
