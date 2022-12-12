Dorothy Steele

Dorothy Jane Steele, age 89, of Shelby, died at her home on Friday, December 9, 2022 in the embrace of her loving husband.
Dorothy was born June 30, 1933 in Lexington, Ohio—the eldest of four sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Mabel (Henry) Dent, and sister, Marilyn Siebott.
After marrying the love of her life, Walter Ervin Steele, in 1953, the two had five beautiful children. Dorothy thoroughly devoted herself to her family as a proud homemaker.
Although she likely wouldn’t admit to her own creativity, Dorothy was an avid scrapbooker and crocheter, often making colorful afghan blankets to give to friends. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for others. But Dorothy had a competitive spirit too. She commonly stayed up late to finish a tournament of cards or dominoes, or to chat with friends after a heated night of bingo.
Spending most of her life in Shelby, Dorothy dedicated herself to the community through the VFW Auxiliary and Crestline Eagles. She supported Shelby Alliance Church in whatever capacity her health allowed.
Around retirement age, Dorothy spent several years enjoying the beach with Walter at Port Aransas, Texas. Dorothy also treasured their seasonal stays in Florida—and treasured even more the vacations her children and grandchildren took to visit.
Dorothy was well-known for many things: her rich homemade peanut-butter fudge and legendary oatmeal cake, her sharp-wit in a game of Euchre, her always-fabulous nails and savviness with a stylus pen, her never-failing concern that it was too wet outside whenever her grandkids took to the woods, her contagious laugh, and her many-many years as the host of her family’s cherished holiday gatherings.
By the end of the day, Dorothy valued her family and faith above all else. Having accepted the Lord as her Savior, Dorothy has always looked forward to spending eternity with “her friend,” Jesus.
She always encouraged others to smile and “make it a good day.” Her legacy of love will endure in the hearts of her dear family and friends.
In addition to her beloved husband of 69 years, Walter Steele, Dorothy is survived by five children, Douglas (Debbie) Steele of Shelby, Barbara (Lalo) Gonzales of Shelby, Nancy (John) Lewis of Shelby, Steve (Julie) Steele of Kent, and Matthew (Jackie) Steele of Greeneville, TN; two sisters, Beverly (Bob) Rakestraw of Oxford, FL, and Virginia (Dean) Moffett of The Villages, FL: eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three special friends, Janene Bushey, Missy Saunder, and Robin Smedley; and many other friends and relatives.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory from 4:00-6:00 p.m.. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Alliance Church, 105 E. Smiley Ave., Shelby, OH 44875 with Pastor James Taylor officiating. Interment will follow services at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh.
In place of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the family in care of Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory to offset funeral expenses or be made to the American Cancer Society. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Funeral home : Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory
