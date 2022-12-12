Anabel_Montgomery_Dorothy_Steele_797e2e01-b707-493b-881e-cf8db8760e90_img

Dorothy Steele

Dorothy Jane Steele, age 89, of Shelby, died at her home on Friday, December 9, 2022 in the embrace of her loving husband. 

Dorothy was born June 30, 1933 in Lexington, Ohio—the eldest of four sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Mabel (Henry) Dent, and sister, Marilyn Siebott.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.