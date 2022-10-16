Laurie_Dorothy_Mae_Silavent_13764050-bae9-42ca-ba4f-5f2ff208c2e3_img

Dorothy Mae Silavent

Dorothy Mae Silavent, 89, of Galion, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion.

Dorothy was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 10, 1933, to the late Wiley Cochran Sr. and Gertrude (Robinson) Cochran.

