Dorothy Mae Silavent, 89, of Galion, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion.
Dorothy was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 10, 1933, to the late Wiley Cochran Sr. and Gertrude (Robinson) Cochran.
After graduating high school, Dorothy would continue her education at The Ohio State University where she would receive her bachelor’s degree, she would then go onto Bowling Green State University where she would receive her master’s degree in Education.
Dorothy spent her entire career with Northmor High School, first as a teacher, then many years serving as the Guidance Counselor. A woman of strong faith, Dorothy was a longtime member of the Southview Baptist Church. She enjoyed sitting down with a Pepsi and working on her crossword puzzles or reading poems and quotes. Dorothy loved nothing more than her family, she cherished the memories she made with her siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish Dorothy’s memories are her grandchildren: Willie (Emily) Malone of Lumberton, N.C., Nichole (Eddie) Johnson of Galion, Olivia Malone of Mansfield, and Gwendolyn Malone of Ontario; sister: Elizabeth Taylor of Cherokee, AL; daughter-in-law: Berniece Malone of Ontario; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by the father of her children: Ray Malone; her second husband: Jason Silavent; her children: Carol and Bill Malone; and her siblings: Wiley Cochran, Jr., and Lila Pruett.
Dorothy’s family will observe private family services, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery. Pastor Paul O’Brien will officiate.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider a scholarship fund for Dorothy’s great-grandchildren; checks made payable to the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Dorothy or to the Silavent family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Mae Silavent.
