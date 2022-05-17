Dorothy E. Layman, 98, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Dorothy was born July 29, 1923 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the daughter of Charles and Alice (Horn) Bauer. She graduated in 1941 from Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from the 1st National Bank, and prior was employed at Neese-Rockhold Insurance. Dorothy had a deep love for her family and cherished the time they spent together, making everyone count. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, cards and sewing.
Dorothy is survived by her children, DiAnn (Loren) Lee and Joyce Eaton; her grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Lee, Jeffrey (Stacy) Lee, Kristy Harrison, and Amy Eaton; her great-grandchildren, Tawni (fiancé, Michael Klupp) Lee, Eric (Kelcee) Lee, Kaitlynn Lee, Alyria Lee, Bryce Lee, Shelby Harrison, Makayla Eaton, and Lily and Lena Kahl; 3 great-great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Virginia Bauer and Beverly Bauer; and her nephews, Chuck and Steve Bauer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira “Glenn” Layman; her granddaughter, Heather Kahl; and her brothers, William and Charles Bauer.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The funeral service will begin immediately at 11:00 am. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. John’s United Church of Christ, PO Box 1188, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
