Dorothy Alfrey, age 76, of Shelby died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Ohio Health Hospital Mansfield.
Born January 3, 1947 in Mt. Vernon to Arthur Sylvester and Juanata Faye (Vickers) Snyder, she had been a Shelby resident for the past 20 years.
Dorothy had worked for General Motors. She enjoyed working puzzles, crossword puzzles, and creating flower arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Raymond Frazee) Snyder of Mansfield, and Donald R. Snyder; niece, Darlene Snyder of Shelby; three grandchildren, Santanna Drake, James Stull, and Austin Mahon; siblings, Bill Snyder of Mt. Vernon, Harry Snyder of Mt. Vernon, Virginia Rutter of Nelsonville, and Cathy Green of Shelby; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; daughters, Lisa Scholler, and Connie Stull; granddaughter, Ashlee Stull; siblings, Arthur Sylvester, Jr. Stanley, and Royal Snyder.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday February 3, 2023 from 4:00-6:00PM. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00AM. Interment will be held at Oakland Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
