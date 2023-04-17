Whitley_Ramey__Doris_Pry__2ab83566-d51b-4db1-8bbd-6450f4c4bc19_img

Doris Pry

Doris May Pry passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the age of 95.  

Doris Pry was born in Crestline, Ohio on July 24, 1927, being the loving daughter of the late Omer and Bernice (Williams) Counterman and the devoted wife of Gordon E. Pry to whom she was married for 64 years.   

