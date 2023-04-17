Doris May Pry passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the age of 95.
Doris Pry was born in Crestline, Ohio on July 24, 1927, being the loving daughter of the late Omer and Bernice (Williams) Counterman and the devoted wife of Gordon E. Pry to whom she was married for 64 years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gordon E. Pry, two brother-in-laws Robert Pry, Glenn Shindeldecker, sister-in-law Hellen (Patterson) Pry, sisters Diane (Counterman) Baker and Donna (Counterman) Shindeldecker.
She is survived by her brother-in-law Henry Baker; son Melvin Pry; grandson Gordon (Jennifer) Pry, two great grandchildren Logan and Kamryn Pry and other members of her extended family.
Doris May Pry was a 1944 graduate of Crestline High School where the librarian accused her of reading every book. She was a hardworking, witty, quick-learning person who held positions as an assembly line worker (supporting the war effort), bookkeeper, grocery store owner and later transitioning to a head cook in the Shelby City Schools, where she worked 25 years until her retirement.
Doris always was a devoted mother, unique Grandma, quick humored Great Grandmother and unconditional best friend to many. A well-educated and avid reader who always was willing to share her anecdotes, recipes, garden harvests and kitchen table for tea and conversation. Her interests included gardening, flowers, reading, playing cards, entertaining neighborhood pets, and watching the Cleveland Guardians.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service and burial 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023 at Greenlawn Cemetery located in Crestline, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or any pet related charity.
