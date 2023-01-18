Doris Irene White, 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Brethern Care Village in Ashland, OH.
Doris was born in Crestline on September 16, 1926, to the late Hubert and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. Doris married and survived her three husbands: Gabriel Reardon, Harold Hansen and Robert White.
Doris graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1944. After high school, she attended the Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing as part of the Cadet Program and graduated in 1948. She worked as an office nurse for the late Dr. Lancher in Mansfield before moving to California with a classmate to work in the V.A. Hospital in Long Beach, California. After retirement, Doris spent her time volunteering in the emergency room at Twin City Hospital in Templeton, California. She also enjoyed sewing and working on many craft projects. Doris took pride in the many hours she dedicated tending to her garden.
Doris is survived by her daughter Cynthia (John) Bowles, Atascedro, CA; her siblings; Marjorie Cook, Crestline; June (William) Paytner, Ooltewah, TN; Donald (Ruth) Maddy, Wahkaicus, WA; Janet Maddy, Crestline; Marlene (Patrick) Volk, Galion; Mary Lou Pursley, Crestline; sister-in-laws; Marie Maddy of Mt. Gilead and Barbara Maddy of Crestline. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and three husbands, Doris was preceded in death by her son, Rob. Reardon, her two brothers, Jim Maddy and Robert Maddy, and her three sisters, Virginia Nelson, Betty Conn and Patricia Maddy.
The family would like to express appreciation to all the staff at Belmont Tower, Brookwood Place and Hospice of Ashland County with a special thank you to hospice nurses’, Heather and Kara.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Ashland County.
Those wishing to share a memory of Doris or send condolences to the White family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Doris Irene White.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline
To plant a tree in memory of Doris White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.