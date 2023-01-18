Schneider-Gompf_Funeral_Home_Doris_Irene_White_89636af0-8f4d-4cbc-910b-2b0ed41e9c42_img

Doris Irene White

Doris Irene White, 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Brethern Care Village in Ashland, OH.

Doris was born in Crestline on September 16, 1926, to the late Hubert and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. Doris married and survived her three husbands: Gabriel Reardon, Harold Hansen and Robert White.

