Doris A. Berdanier

Doris A. Berdanier, age 90, of Shelby, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022 at Ontario Estates where she resided.

Doris was born Easter Sunday March 27,1932 in Shelby to Virgil C. and Florence M. (Stroup) Baird but her birth was officially recorded by the doctor as March 28,1932. She graduated in 1950 from Shelby High School and furthered her education at The Ohio State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics Education in 1954. Doris began her working career at Butler High School and, ultimately, spent 27 years teaching home economics at Lexington High School from where she retired in 1997. Throughout her working career, Doris increased her education earning a master’s degree from Ashland University in Curriculum and a certification in reading supervision.

