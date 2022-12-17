Doris A. Berdanier, age 90, of Shelby, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022 at Ontario Estates where she resided.
Doris was born Easter Sunday March 27,1932 in Shelby to Virgil C. and Florence M. (Stroup) Baird but her birth was officially recorded by the doctor as March 28,1932. She graduated in 1950 from Shelby High School and furthered her education at The Ohio State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics Education in 1954. Doris began her working career at Butler High School and, ultimately, spent 27 years teaching home economics at Lexington High School from where she retired in 1997. Throughout her working career, Doris increased her education earning a master’s degree from Ashland University in Curriculum and a certification in reading supervision.
Following her retirement from Lexington High School, Doris worked five years as the office assistant with Lutheran Brotherhood prior to serving eight and a half years as the Director of the ABC Center at First Lutheran Church in Shelby. As an active lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Shelby, Doris participated in various volunteer opportunities with the church and also was a member of the Women of ELCA where she had served as President of the Northeast Ohio Synod.
In addition to being an active member of her church, Doris was committed to maintaining her health through physical activity. She enjoyed walking for many organizations in their fundraising/awareness events and successfully completed the Multiple Sclerosis bike-a-thon (MS Bike)- a 150-mile route. Doris was an outstanding pie baker, and because of that, she served as an expert pie judge for the Richland County fair. She also enjoyed traveling throughout her life including several trips abroad.
Doris is survived by her children: Barry (Pam) Berdanier of Lafayette, CO, Bruce (Melinda) Berdanier of Ontario, Sherri (William) Stewart of Ontario, and Brian (Marianne) Berdanier of Spring Lake, MI; eight grandchildren: William (Lay) Berdanier, Emma Berdanier, Aaron (Jessica) Berdanier, Reid (Catherine) Berdanier, David (Cameron) Stewart, James (Melodee) Stewart, Kevin (Erica )Stewart, and Alanna (Jeff) Douville; five great grandchildren: Jacob and Soren Berdanier; Nace, Aribella, and Weston Stewart; “adopted” daughter through American Field Service: Gundi Osswalt of Stuttgart, Germany; sister: Sally (Phillip) Niedermeier of New Washington; sisters-in-law: Marjorie Baird and Patricia Baird both of Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband: F. Nace Berdanier on November 13, 1997 whom she had wed December 18, 1954; and brothers: William Baird and Howard Baird.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 10-11:30 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30 am. The family respectfully requests that anyone in attendance wear masks in precaution for family health concerns. Pastor Diana Seaman will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church ABC Center, 33 Broadway Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or to The Shelby Foundation (www.theshelbyfoundation.org/donate/).
