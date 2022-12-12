Gideon_Paul_Snyder_Donovan_Estill_b1d37972-6987-4f7f-b42f-3e012308be56_img

Donovan Estill

MANSFIELD: Donovan Dale Estill of Mansfield died Friday, December 9, 2022 due to complications from a cardiac arrest. He was surrounded by his wife and two daughters. He was born February 20, 1970 in Ashland, Ohio to Dale and Marilyn (Shoemaker) Estill.

 Donovan’s greatest gift was his ability to never meet a person who didn’t become a close friend of his. He was best known for his wit and humor that put a smile on everyone’s face as he was the life of the party. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, the beaches in Naples, Florida, and being with his friends and family. He worked as a self-employed painter for 30 years under the name of Estill Home-Improvement. He was a member of the Eagles #336, Owls, and Crossroads Church.

