Donovan Estill

MANSFIELD: Donovan Dale Estill of Mansfield died Friday, December 9, 2022 due to complications from a cardiac arrest. He was surrounded by his wife and two daughters. He was born February 20, 1970 in Ashland, Ohio to Dale and Marilyn (Shoemaker) Estill.
Donovan’s greatest gift was his ability to never meet a person who didn’t become a close friend of his. He was best known for his wit and humor that put a smile on everyone’s face as he was the life of the party. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, the beaches in Naples, Florida, and being with his friends and family. He worked as a self-employed painter for 30 years under the name of Estill Home-Improvement. He was a member of the Eagles #336, Owls, and Crossroads Church.
He survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Denise (Green) Estill; two daughters Jayme Mitchell of Ashland and Keely (Jordan) West of Mansfield; four grandchildren Carmen, Chase, Hazel, Layla and one sweet baby on the way. Loving mother Marilyn Topper of Mansfield; brothers-in-law Chad (Violet) Green of Delaware, Ohio and Todd Green of Mansfield; his 92 year old grandfather David Shoemaker; as well as numerous, and much loved, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, step-siblings and their families. He is also survived by countless close friends that he truly loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Estill, step-father Neil Topper and father-in-law William Green.
His family will receive friends 4-7pm Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held Friday December 16, 2022 beginning at 11am.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Eagles #336 Women’s Auxiliary. (This will go to benefit People Helping People of North Central Ohio)
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Donovan’s family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Chapel
