Carli_Bailey_Donna_Swinehart_a084efca-4b1d-44c2-9f14-fce531cdb273_img

Donna Swinehart

Donna Gail Swinehart, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Born December 2, 1946 to Robert and Mabel (Lanthorne) Everhart in Walhonding, OH, she had been an area resident for ten years. After graduating high school, Donna began working in quality control and later retired from Abbott Labs in Ashland. 

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Swinehart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.