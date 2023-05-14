Donna Swinehart

Donna Gail Swinehart, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Born December 2, 1946 to Robert and Mabel (Lanthorne) Everhart in Walhonding, OH, she had been an area resident for ten years. After graduating high school, Donna began working in quality control and later retired from Abbott Labs in Ashland.
In her free time Donna enjoyed reading, crocheting, visiting antique stores, and going shopping for cute clothes and toys for her great-grandkids.
She is survived by her children; Claris Lynn Taylor of Mansfield, Connie Duffner of Mansfield, Melissa (Jeff) Kent of Mansfield, and Charlene Stewart of Galion, grandchildren; Stephan, Matthew, Jessica, Andrew, Michael, Levi, Eric, Chelsea, and Jeffrey; numerous great grandchildren; five siblings; Robert Everhart of Loudonville, Shelly Everheart of Galion, Edwin Everhart, Karen Miller of Howard, and Faye Crawford of Bellville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Kevin Duffner, and her sister Margaret Banks.
Per Donna's wishes, visitation will not be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.