Donna Rae (Patton) Barnett, 79, of Galion, Ohio, went home with her Lord on March 3, 2023.
Donna leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 58 years, Raymond Barnett. Born on October 24, 1943, in Marion, Ohio, she was the daughter of Donald and Catherine Patton, both preceding her in death.
Donna also leaves behind a large family she loved fiercely, including six children, Christopher (Laura),Stephanie, Andrea, Matthew (Christina), Kirk, and Joshua (Ashley); stepson Michael; fourteen Grandchildren, Clayton (Jeannette), Colson, Jaxson (Lauren), Jeffrey, Madison, Callie, Katherine, Drake (Makaela), Emma, Alexandria, Hunter, Clair, Morgan, Knox; one great-grandchild Hudson; Step-Grandchild, Evan and two sisters, Mary Kay (Merle) Owens of Florida and Elizabeth McNamara of Marion.
Everyone who knew Donna celebrated her strength and courage in the way she carried herself and in the manner she protected her family. Donna was well known throughout the Galion community from her many years of active leadership in youth sports, fundraising for youth activities, participation in Booster Club events and cheering on the many young teenagers who knew her as Mrs. Barnett.
Donna graduated from Marion Catholic High School before pursuing undergraduate education. She was a member of Grace Point Church in Galion and was a loyal servant to her Lord every day of her life. She made many friends during her time at GM Credit Union, Columbia Gas of Ohio, and Stoneridge Manufacturing. Donna had many life-long friends in Galion who share many memories with her and Ray.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Grace Point, 683 Portland Way North, Galion, Ohio 44833. Additional visitation will start Saturday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the 11:00 a.m. memorial service at Grace Point with Rev. Paul Walter officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Donna Barnett, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.