Donna Mutti

MANSFIELD: Donna Ruth Mutti, 83, passed peacefully into glory on Saturday, May 6, 2023 while surrounded by her loving family. Donna leaves a legacy of tender faith and service to family and friends.

Donna was born on the Circle family homestead September 9, 1939 in Racine, Ohio. She was the eldest daughter and third child to Homer Madison and Lula Mae (Wilson) Circle. Her early years were spent with her siblings on their Meigs County farm where faith and family anchored her spirit. Donna graduated from Racine High School in the Class of 1957. Over the years, she cherished laughing and reconnecting with family and high school friends at various reunions “down home.”

