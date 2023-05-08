Donna Mutti

MANSFIELD: Donna Ruth Mutti, 83, passed peacefully into glory on Saturday, May 6, 2023 while surrounded by her loving family. Donna leaves a legacy of tender faith and service to family and friends.
Donna was born on the Circle family homestead September 9, 1939 in Racine, Ohio. She was the eldest daughter and third child to Homer Madison and Lula Mae (Wilson) Circle. Her early years were spent with her siblings on their Meigs County farm where faith and family anchored her spirit. Donna graduated from Racine High School in the Class of 1957. Over the years, she cherished laughing and reconnecting with family and high school friends at various reunions “down home.”
Following high school graduation, Donna attended the Ohio University 2-year Cadet Program for elementary education. She began her teaching career in Dover, Ohio in 1959, then continued her college education to earn her 4-year Bachelor’s degree. Early in her career she met her love, Doyle Edward Mutti. They married on August 7, 1965 and began their own family. Donna halted her teaching career to devote her attention to motherhood. Together, they celebrated 49 years of committed marriage, a loving example of Christian devotion for their children and family, before Doyle’s passing in the fall of 2014.
Donna continued and completed her teaching career at Union Elementary School for Crestview Local Schools, where she taught first grade. Her compassionate guidance was evident in many kind comments regarding her teaching, and in the stories she shared about her classes. Her service extended to ministry and membership at St. John’s United Church of Christ and Berean Baptist Church, both in Mansfield.
She taught Sunday School and was a dedicated member of the women’s ministry group, The Gathering, at St. John’s. Later, Donna lived her faith as a long-time member of the Berean Prayer Chain, and enjoyed fellowship and bus trips with Berean Gold. She pursued her love for Jesus Christ by reading the Bible and devotions daily. She loved traditional gospel hymns, often playing them on the piano for comfort and relaxation. Donna patiently shared her many skills with her children, grandchildren, and friends - including cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and the art of brewing sweet tea syrup. Her generous spirit, gentle nature, and genuine laughter made her an encouraging teacher to all.
Donna is survived by five loving children: Tom Mutti of Mansfield, Ted (Anne) Mutti of Lexington, Jay (Patti) Mutti of Strongsville, Ben (Amie) Mutti of Lexington, and Jennifer Spicer of Columbus. She will also be loved and missed by 12 grandchildren: Gary Hardin, Caitlin Mutti, Taylor (Nick) Klein, Garrett Mutti, Grace Mutti, Allison Mutti, Daniel Mutti, Rachel Mutti, Nigel Hardin, Vincent Hardin, Donovan Belcher and Gavin Solis; four surviving brothers and sisters: Harold Circle, Dorothy Harden, Carl (Dottie) Circle, and Dixie (John) Musser, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, older brothers Virgil M. Circle and Roy Dale Circle, and brother-in-law Bob Harden.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 4-7pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio. A funeral service honoring Donna’s life in faith will be held Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30am at Berean Baptist Church; friends may also call the hour prior to the service at Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield, Ohio. Graveside services will begin at 2 pm in Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia, Ohio.
In grateful appreciation for their extraordinary care and devotion, the family wishes to thank Care Companions of Ohio, AlterCare, and Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s honor to Capital City Hospice Columbus, Ohio, or online at capitalcityhospice.com
Snyder Funeral Homes are coordinating funeral and visitation services. Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home’s website at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
