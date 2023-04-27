Donna Marie Landry

BELLVILLE: Donna Marie Kissel, 87, of Bellville passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born October 13, 1935 in Knox County to the late Russell and Ethel (Swihart) Dailey and graduated from Bellville High School in 1954.
Donna worked in the service industry as a cook at several local hangouts including Swigart’s, Bucks Tavern and PJ’s. Dedicated to her patrons, she was known for taking lunch orders a day in advance so that lunch would be waiting on the table for customers during their short lunch breaks. She also worked at Tappan and Hi-Stat, retiring in 2001.
Donna loved being outdoors and often took her boys fishing, camping and mushroom hunting. She enjoyed caring for her flowers, sewing, reading and had a huge collection of word search puzzles.
She is survived by her sons Allen Parker of Plain City and Richard Kissel of Mansfield; seven grandchildren Aaron Parker, Josie Parker, Becky Dlesk, Vanessa Walls, Jennifer Carmel, Anthony Kissel and Nicholas Kissel; great grandchildren, siblings Charles (Gertrude) Dailey and Harold (Alicia) Dailey; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Donna was preceded in death by her son Rodney Parker just one year ago.
Donna’s family is planning interment in Bellville Cemetery at a later date.
