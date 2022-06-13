Donna Louise Isaman Bemiller, age 92, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022 at Crystal Care Center. She was born April 9, 1930 to William and Mae (Kolb) Isaman. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Martin, and one brother Roy W. Isaman.
Donna graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1948. She was employed as a secretary for the Mansfield City Schools for 20 years. She attended Southside Christian Church, and was a volunteer at the MedCentral Hospital Gift Shop. Donna and her family enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, and camping. If you knew Donna, you loved her pies and cut-out cookies. She also loved the color red and cardinals.
Donna is survived by her four children Cathy (Larry) Adkins of Marion, Denny (Janet) Bemiller of Wadsworth, Cindy (Greg) Hunter of Overland Park, KS, and Doug (Nancy) Bemiller of Mansfield, her grandchildren Matt (Mandy) Adkins, Tim (Dawn) Adkins, Anita Adkins, Brian (Heather) Bemiller, Kevin (Katie) Bemiller, Kelly (Logan) Ryan, Kurt (Alyssa) Hunter, Kyle (Hannah) Hunter, and Corey Bemiller, as well as her 21 great-grandchildren.
A private family celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice at www.southerncarehospice.com in Donna’s name.
