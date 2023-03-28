Donna K. Blackwell, age 82, of Fredericktown passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Knox Community Hospital.
She was born January 25, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio to James and Bertha (Crisp) Ryland and moved to Crestline with her family. While waiting tables at a local diner she met Thomas Blackwell, the couple married August 29, 1959.
She worked at North Electric for 19 years, but dedicated most of her efforts in raising her family. She volunteered for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H, always there to support her kids. Donna enjoyed all kinds of crafts including crochet, pottery and painting; and spending time outdoors in the flowerbeds or doing a puzzle inside. Donna attended Honey Creek Baptist Church when she was able.
Nothing gave her more joy than being with her family. Donna and Tom’s home was always the venue for family gatherings and reunions. Children of all ages flocked to Donna, in whom they often confided in and unloaded their troubles. She will be remembered for her kindness and love for her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Thomas Blackwell of Fredericktown, two children Charles Blackwell and Cathy (Larry) Shepherd all of Fredericktown; grandchildren Nicole Shepherd; brother Robert (Sandra) Ryland of Bucyrus; sister Sandra Surber of Galion along with many nieces and nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings Geneva Austin, Sidney Ryland, Theodore Roy Ryland and Polly Lusk.
Friends may call Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the service will be held at 11 am Thursday. Pastors Paul Stanton and Hank Webb will officiate and burial will follow in Crawford County Memorial Gardens.
Donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association.
