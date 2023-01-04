Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Donna_J._(Williams)_Collins_f336703b-1513-4820-87d3-337cfdf1a28c_img

Donna J. (Williams) Collins

Donna J. (Williams) Collins, 75, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022

Donna was born April 21, 1947, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Randolph T. and Aileen F. (Stone) Williams. She worked in medical billing for many years. Donna married her sweetheart, Billy V. Collins on August 15, 1969, and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2017.

