Donna J. (Williams) Collins, 75, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022
Donna was born April 21, 1947, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Randolph T. and Aileen F. (Stone) Williams. She worked in medical billing for many years. Donna married her sweetheart, Billy V. Collins on August 15, 1969, and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2017.
She is survived by sons, Billy V. (Brenda) Collins and Aaron D. (Brenda) Collins, both of Mansfield; grandchildren, Mikhayla Collins, Cheyenne Collins, Kenneth Harris, Josh (Sarah) Madden, Aaron Stebelton, and Brian Stebelton; great-grandchildren, Brayden Madden, Kinsley Madden, Wyatt Madden, Owen Collins, and Graceland Collins; siblings, Linda Brady of Mansfield, Joyce Binion of Crestline, Randy Dwight Williams of Lexington, Marquetta (Clyde) Dykes of Mansfield, Danny (Karen) Williams of Crestline, Anita (Jeff) O’Brian of Lexington, and Jeff Williams of Mansfield; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her husband, Billy, Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, John Richard Brady.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday January 7, 2023, at Abundant Life Church, 1085 Bedford Blvd., Ontario, OH 44906, Memorial services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Brian Hall officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.