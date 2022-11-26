Donna J. Shindeldecker, age 87, of Shelby, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s hospice unit following a brief illness.
Donna J. Shindeldecker, age 87, of Shelby, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s hospice unit following a brief illness.
Donna was born November 3, 1935 in Crestline to the late Omer and Bernice (Williams) Counterman. She was a 1953 graduate of Crestline High School and had been employed for many years with Shelby City Schools as a custodian at Dowd’s Elementary School from where she retired. As a hobby, Donna was an avid word search puzzler.
Donna is survived by her children: Brenda (Mark) Simmons of Shelby, Dennis Shindeldecker of Shelby, Margaret (Jeff) Owens of Shiloh, and Paula (Bud) Adams of Ontario; grandchildren: Kevin (Laurie) Simmons, Joe (Mandy) Simmons, Tabitha Shindeldecker, Samantha (Steve) McHan, Jenny (Randy) Brown, Courtney (Nick) Yates, Larissa Hughes, Erin (Erik) Vaughn, Rachel (Nick) Eaton, and Amanda (Scott) Long; numerous great grandchildren; a sister: Doris Pry; a brother-in-law: Henry Baker; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Glenn Shindeldecker on June 6, 1979; sister: Diane Baker; brother-in-law: Gordon Pry; and great grandchildren: Raelyn Yates and Noah Adams.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11 am at Oakland Cemetery, South Gamble Street, Shelby with Pastor Jason Voelp officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Care for Donna and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. For those unable to attend, condolences may be expressed on Donna’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.