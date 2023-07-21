Shelly_Donna_Ann_Lepkojus_57357408-fbe9-4563-8324-429ac092cdf3_img

Donna Ann Lepkojus

Donna Ann Lepkojus, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at her residence after a long battle with cancer. Born September 20, 1954 in Cambridge, Ohio, she was the daughter of Olen and Janice Jones.

A great loving wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

