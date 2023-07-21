Donna Ann Lepkojus, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at her residence after a long battle with cancer. Born September 20, 1954 in Cambridge, Ohio, she was the daughter of Olen and Janice Jones.
A great loving wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Donna loved the Lord and attended Faith Chapel. She got to take a trip of a lifetime last year out West traveling through 19 states with her sister and brother-in-law and her aunt and uncle. She enjoyed working with her co-workers at Discount Drug Mart.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Lepkojus; her daughter, Andrea (Dwayne) Crider; her granddaughter, Lucy (Tyler) Reed; her great grandson, Logan Reed; her mother, Janice Jones; her sister, Jackie (Mike) Lane; her brother, Michael (Randi) Jones; her step siblings, Becky, Ronnie and Lisa; her nephew, Mikie Lane; and her nieces, Christina (Robert) Williams and Angela (James) Dunn.
She was preceded in death by her father, Olen Jones; her son, Trent Lynn; her sister, Lori Jones; and an infant sibling.
Family and friends may call Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home conducted by Pastor A.J. Brinegar. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario is honored to serve the family.
