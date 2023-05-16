Donald Adams Proctor, Jr., 80, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away May 10, 2023. He and his twin sister, Phyllis, were born October 3, 1942, in Philadelphia, to Marion (Betteridge) and Donald A. Proctor. He graduated from Lower Merion High School and went on to the University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in business. Donald soon followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a steel salesperson, a career he would proudly continue through the end of his working years. Donald would live, among other places, in Atlanta; Birmingham, Ala.; North Canton, Ohio; and eventually settle in Mansfield with his wife, Janice (Luff).
Don, as he was known to his many friends, was dedicated to his family, his community, his church, and his customers – many of whom became his friends. He was a generous man, who enjoyed generous helpings of sweets. Always up for exploring something new, Don toured the pyramids of Giza, traveled through the Panama Canal, cheered at Super Bowl XII in New Orleans, golfed at Hilton Head Harbor Town, and enjoyed many other adventures.
Donald is survived by his former wife Janice Proctor, of Mansfield, Ohio; sister Lynn Shipman, of Alpine, Calif.; children: Melissa Proctor of Norfolk, Va.; Robert Proctor (Jenny Proctor) of Atlanta; Jennifer Proctor (Timothy Kasik), of Falls Church, Va.; Lauren Proctor (Kathryn Proctor), of Greenville, S.C.; and his five grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his parents, his twin sister, and his partner Margaret Ann (Peg) Van Deusen.
Calling hours will be Monday, May 22, 2023, from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., both at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd., Ontario. Rev. Chris Thomas will be officiating the memorial service.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Proctor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
