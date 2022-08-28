Donald Owens, 81, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Donald was born in Morehead, Kentucky on April 14, 1941, and was the 6th of 13 children. He was the son of Buddy and Alene (Dye) Owens. Donald retired from AK Steel after 33 years of dedicated service. A hard working man, Donald was devoted to providing for his family that included many extended family. Donald found that laughter made for a happier life, as he was a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh. He enjoyed playing Yatzee, caring for wild birds, singing, dancing, Wii bowling, and playing his harmonica.
He is survived by his children, Belinda (Kevin) Williams, Donna Thompson (Cliff Benson) and Annette (Rick) Ward; grandchildren, Christen Ramirez, Brooke (Neil) Taylor, Dusty Ramirez, Rikki (Spencer) Parker and Donna Ward; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Vanderpool, Belinda “Paige” Vanderpool, Cameron Taylor, Thomas Ison, Cy Ison, Lenaia Smith, Juniper Parker, Aria Parker and Keeleigh Perkins; a great-great grandchild, Santana Ison; his siblings, Vivian Caudill, Patty Owens, Elaine (Phil) Cheeseborough, Sherry (Joe) Sloan, Buddy Owens and Mark (Trish) Owens; and other beloved family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife whom he married on June 24, 1961, Theresa (Wade) Owens; his step-mother, Ruth Owens; and his siblings, Rev. Billy Ray (Geraldine) Owens, Robert Owens, David Owens, Frankie Wayne Owens, Margie Burgy and Douglas Owens.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St. Memorial service will follow immediately at 11:00 am. He will be placed to rest at a later date in the Columbarium at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
