Donald Lee Lincicome, 84, formerly of Crestline, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Avita Health System, Galion Community Hospital, Galion.
Donald was born in Sandyville, WV on November 8, 1938, to the late Delmar and Freida (Smith) Lincicome. He married Sharon (Poole) Lincicome on November 21, 1959, and she survives him in Galion.
Donald was a graduate of Nashville High School, Class of 1956. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961. Donald was employed by General Motors in Mansfield for 38 years, retiring on December 31, 2000. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, UAW (United Auto Workers) Local 549, and the Ohio Johnny Appleseed Woodcarvers, all of Mansfield. Donald enjoyed woodcarving and took pride in the many hours he spent in his flower garden. He was a family man and cherished the moments he spent with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his children; Michael Lincicome of Elmore; David (Deanna) Lincicome of Nashville, TN; Laura (Kenneth) Swart of Bucyrus; four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and his sister Patricia Anderson of Big Prairie.
Donald was preceded in death by his great grandchild, Kohen Robinett.
Friends may call on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, OH 44827. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm and full military honors will be observed. Burial will take place at Lexington Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Mansfield #21, P.O. Box 1453, Mansfield, OH 44901-1453.
Those wishing to share a memory of Donald or send condolences to the Lincicome family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Donald Lee Lincicome.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
