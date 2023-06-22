Gene_Gompf_Donald_Lee_Lincicome_6b66f16f-9b4e-42b0-a53f-90e3ccff99b9_img

Donald Lee Lincicome

Donald Lee Lincicome, 84, formerly of Crestline, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Avita Health System, Galion Community Hospital, Galion.

Donald was born in Sandyville, WV on November 8, 1938, to the late Delmar and Freida (Smith) Lincicome. He married Sharon (Poole) Lincicome on November 21, 1959, and she survives him in Galion.

