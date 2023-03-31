Jordyn_Schaich_Donald_L._"Don"_Kochheiser_94bc0ea9-7498-45e8-8462-f5cb55a5cd54_img

Donald L. "Don" Kochheiser

Donald L. “Don” Kochheiser, age 81, of Shelby, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital.

Don was born March 15, 1942 in Bellville, Ohio to the late Jack and Ruth (Strome) Kochheiser and was a 1961 graduate of Union High School. A lifelong farmer, Don had a love for working the land- something that brought him true joy and happiness. In addition, Don had worked at Sears, Roebuck and Co prior to a 21-year career at G & L Supply in Mansfield from where he retired. Following retirement, he worked for 15 years at Pioneer Career and Technology Center in their Distribution Center and driving bus.

