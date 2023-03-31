Donald L. “Don” Kochheiser, age 81, of Shelby, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital.
Don was born March 15, 1942 in Bellville, Ohio to the late Jack and Ruth (Strome) Kochheiser and was a 1961 graduate of Union High School. A lifelong farmer, Don had a love for working the land- something that brought him true joy and happiness. In addition, Don had worked at Sears, Roebuck and Co prior to a 21-year career at G & L Supply in Mansfield from where he retired. Following retirement, he worked for 15 years at Pioneer Career and Technology Center in their Distribution Center and driving bus.
To coincide with his farming, Don loved outdoors and nature, especially hunting and fishing, and was a talented gardener having won numerous blue ribbons at the Richland County Fair. He enjoyed building bird houses as well and, at Christmastime, found joy in playing Santa. An active member of Richland Church of the Brethren, Don was always helpful with any task necessary.
Don was absolutely a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Terri (Hause) Kochheiser whom he wed on November 26, 1983; children: Michael A. (Cindy) Kochheiser of Bellville and Becky (Jeff) Harris of Ashland; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer Lackey, Ryan (Bethany) Steward, Katlyn (Levi) Motter, Michael (Taylor) Kochheiser, and Matthew Kochheiser; 2 step grandchildren: Michael (Jessica) Harris and Brandon (Alyssa) Harris; 8 great grandchildren; 7 step-great grandchildren; brothers: Larry (Susan) Kochheiser and Jack (Penny) Kochheiser; sister-in-law: Marla Kochheiser; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Kochheiser.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. Pastor Jim Frado, Don’s pastor, will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Church of the Brethren, 786 Linn Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
