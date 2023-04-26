Donald Franklin Terman, 91, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on April 21, 2023. He was born in Mansfield on May 11, 1931 to the late Ben and Viola (Shellhaas) Terman.
Don had previously worked as a Biology Teacher for Ontario High School for 35 years. He attended Freedom Ridge Church. Don enjoyed the outdoors, especially traveling and camping. He loved serving people and volunteered where he could. He cherished the time spent with his family, and was especially devoted to his wife, June.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, June Terman; daughter, Darlene McCallum; grandchildren, Sean McCallum, Kyle (Caitlin) McCallum and Connor McCallum; great-grandchildren, Diane, age 3 and Joanna, age 1; siblings, Kenneth (Rosalie) Terman and Max (Janet) Terman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Terman; and son-in-law, Keith McCallum.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Freedom Ridge Church, 2200 Bedford Blvd, Ontario, Ohio 44906 with Pastor Kyle McCallum officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Joni and Friends, a non-profit organization that helps support those with disabilities and bring them hope. These contributions may be mailed to 2682 N. Columbus St. C, Lancaster, OH 43130 or donate online. Wappner Funeral Directors of Mansfield is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.