Donald Franklin Terman

Donald Franklin Terman, 91, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on April 21, 2023. He was born in Mansfield on May 11, 1931 to the late Ben and Viola (Shellhaas) Terman.

Don had previously worked as a Biology Teacher for Ontario High School for 35 years. He attended Freedom Ridge Church. Don enjoyed the outdoors, especially traveling and camping. He loved serving people and volunteered where he could. He cherished the time spent with his family, and was especially devoted to his wife, June.

