Donald “Don” Ray Moore, 90, of Mansfield passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1932 in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania to Harry C. and Edna (Mitts) Moore. He proudly served in the U.S. Army after high school. He married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Radachy on March 2, 1957, and they spent their life together in Mansfield, Ohio.
Don was a dedicated employee of General Motors for 32 years. He wore various hats throughout his career, but his fondest memories were from his time spent as Superintendent of Welder Maintenance. The photograph he chose for this obituary reflects the pride he had for his tenure with the company. His role toward the end of his career included much travel which led to the opportunity for him and Betty to enjoy trips to Europe and Asia.
Don was a devoted family man and an avid boater since 1961. He and Betty began docking at Gem Beach Marina on Catawba Island in 1978 where they remained until retiring from boating in 2020. Some of his most cherished memories occurred during the annual “Condo Week” family vacation in Port Clinton. Condo Week started off as a retirement gift and the tradition carried on for 31 years. It was where he taught his family the ins and outs of boating, water skiing, tubing, and the importance of spending time together. He loved telling family stories and never missed a holiday or family event.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; five children Dave (Deb) Moore, Donna (Michael) Oakley, Diane (David) Gillum, Denise (Peter) Haring, Dena (Joe) Haag; 21 grandchildren: Joseph (Hannah) Gillum, Stephen (Abby) Gillum, Mary Oakley, Elise (Dave) Larsen, Leah (Austin) Hart, Andrew (Chelsea) Oakley, Marissa (Austin Rundus) Moore, Rebekah (Logan) Brenneman, Sam Moore, Philip (Haley) Gillum, Alex Moore, Jacob Haag, John (Cassidy) Gillum, Deborah (Andy) Walker, Sarah (Zach) Richman, Luke Haag, Hannah Gillum, Ethan Gillum, Josie Haag, Matthew Gillum, and Jack Haag; and 15 great-grandchildren: Justin, Evan, Lillian, Ryann Gillum; Aurora, Everest, Aspen Hart; Layla, Eleanor, Nora Gillum; Adlee, Bella, Harrison Gillum; and Natalie, Luke Larsen.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Robert Moore, James Moore, and Margaret Gillis.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Life Seasons Palliative Medicine and Hospice Care of North Central Ohio.
Calling hours will be held 2:00 - 4:00 PM Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario, Ohio 44906. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM with military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or an organization of your choice.
