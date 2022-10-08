Donald Alan Kitts, 39, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Warren, Ohio.
Donald Alan Kitts, 39, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Warren, Ohio.
Donald was born in Galion, Ohio on November 16, 1982, to Tommie Kitts and Karen D. (Lyons) Candel.
Donald worked for Stamper Concrete for the last 15 plus years as a concrete finisher. He had previously worked for Hoffman Concrete. Donald was a music lover of all kinds and you often would see him with his ear buds in his ears jamming to his favorite songs. He was an avid outdoors lover and enjoyed going on long hikes and golfing. Cherished memories to Donald was spending time with his family, especially doing things with his son, Jacob. It was very important to Donald that he made sure on a daily basis to call his mom.
Donald is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karen (Dave) Candel of Galion; father, Tommie Kitts of Galion; brothers, Jason Kitts of Martel, Jeremy (Jenny) Kitts of Marion; sister, Kristi (Ryan) Kitts of Galion; nieces and nephews, Anthony, Caleb, Ariana, Makayla, Adrienne, Aaron, Justin, Memphis, Katie, Kingston; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Donald was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Catherine Lyons, Les and Fannie Kitts; nephew, Baby Jeremy; his special friend, Cheryl Grandstaff; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion where the funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Bill Seymore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating memorial contributions to help the family with funeral expenses.
Those wishing to share a memory of Donald or to send condolences to the Kitts family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Donald Alan Kitts.
