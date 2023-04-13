Susan_Dill_Dolores_Ann_(D')_Wisenbarger_eeef919b-34b9-4534-b1c3-f0ee3a6ab768_img

Dolores Ann (D') Wisenbarger

BUTLER: Dolores Ann (D’) Wisenbarger passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family. 

She was born February 15, 1930 in Canton, Ohio to the late Michael and Catherine (Capes) Angione.  After working part time at Sears, Richland TB Hospital, grocery stores and restaurants, she started her career at Richland Bank.  D’ worked at the Butler branch as a teller from 1965 until 1981, took a position in the Audit Department and later served as Assistant VP, Loan Officer, and Manager, retiring in 1996. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.