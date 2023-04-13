BUTLER: Dolores Ann (D’) Wisenbarger passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born February 15, 1930 in Canton, Ohio to the late Michael and Catherine (Capes) Angione. After working part time at Sears, Richland TB Hospital, grocery stores and restaurants, she started her career at Richland Bank. D’ worked at the Butler branch as a teller from 1965 until 1981, took a position in the Audit Department and later served as Assistant VP, Loan Officer, and Manager, retiring in 1996.
On July 20, 1948 she married James Anthony “Jim” Wisenbarger who preceded her in death in 2007.
D’ was a member of Newville Baptist Church, Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church and attended Owl Creek Church of the Brethren.
She was known throughout the valley for implementing the Butler Adult Center serving as a hub of community activity and fellowship in Butler and Bellville. D’ volunteered in many capacities, even in cooking the meals to be delivered to area shut-ins. Humble to her very core, D’ was always quick to pass the credit to the board and the community for their involvement, however, D’ will always be remembered as the heart and soul of the organization.
D’ was also instrumental in starting the Butler Museum, and the Butler Old Fashioned Days festival of which she and Jim even served one year as king and queen. She also helped institute the Clear Fork Valley Foundation and ALS support group. She was never one to take the spotlight, but the list of achievements and awards is endless including Richland Banks TWIN (tribute to women in industry) Award and the Butler Citizen of the Year.
Living in Butler since 1955, she enjoyed her small town life and all the people in it. A genuine people person, she passed her time visiting with friends and liked cooking, baking, making jelly, and collecting and making dolls.
Unpretentious and unassuming, D’s legacy will be her beloved family and cherished village.
She is survived by her children James “Tony” (Patricia) Wisenbarger of Butler, Kathleen (Ronald) Cook of Lexington and William (Kellee) Wisenbarger of Butler; nine grandchildren Matt (Hayley) Wisenbarger, Tessa Wisenbarger, Bryan Wisenbarger, Jeremy Cook, Jason Cook, Adam (Sarah) Wisenbarger, Aric (Taylor) Wisenbarger, Garrett (Alexis Wade) Viars, and Alex Wisenbarger, four great grandchildren Logan Smith, Lane Smith, Lexi Wisenbarger and Will White, a brother David Angione and sisters Clara, Donna, and Karen.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her son Steven Wisenbarger in 2020, grandson Colton Viars and siblings Robert, Michael, Larry, Joseph and Margaret.
Friends may call Monday, April 17, 2023 from 4 to 6 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held at 6 pm. Pastor Charles Barnhill will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, D’ asked you to make donations to Altrusa International Inc. Mansfield Ohio (P.O. Box 1324 Mansfield, Ohio 44901) or Avita Home Health (1220 N. Market Street, Galion, Ohio 44833). Please write Dolores Wisenbarger in the memo.
