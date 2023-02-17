Angie_Benedict_Dixie_K._Guegold_4d59217b-6374-4e7b-ada4-3f33fadbed29_img

Dixie K. Guegold

Dixie K. Guegold, 87, of Ontario, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Dixie was born on October 20, 1935 in Butler, Ohio.  She was the daughter of Hugh and Geraldine (Doup) Shrader.  For 60 years, Dixie was a talented and well-loved hairdresser.  She was also employed at Eagle Rubber, Headstrom, McDonald’s in Ashland, Buckeye Bakery and Schneider Bakery.  Dixie loved to crochet.  Having a heart for babies, Dixie crocheted and donated 1000’s of hats for babies to local Children’s Hospitals.

To plant a tree in memory of Dixie Guegold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.