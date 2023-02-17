Dixie K. Guegold, 87, of Ontario, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Dixie was born on October 20, 1935 in Butler, Ohio. She was the daughter of Hugh and Geraldine (Doup) Shrader. For 60 years, Dixie was a talented and well-loved hairdresser. She was also employed at Eagle Rubber, Headstrom, McDonald’s in Ashland, Buckeye Bakery and Schneider Bakery. Dixie loved to crochet. Having a heart for babies, Dixie crocheted and donated 1000’s of hats for babies to local Children’s Hospitals.
Dixie leaves behind to cherish many fond memories her husband of 67 years, George Guegold Sr.; her children, George Guegold Jr., Kathy Baker, Tina (Hutch) Blackstone; her grandchildren, Joe (Violet Peters) Wurth, Hazel (Joe) Williams, Jackson Baker, Anthony Washington, Justin (Kait) Washington, Laura (Eric Brown) Washington, Haley (Anthony Dillon) Washington, Chelsi Buck, Rody (Christy) Phelps, and Cody (Chassidy) Phelps; her great-grandchildren, Kira, Aidan, Connor and Gavin Williams, Julia, Amelia, Oliver, and Ridge Washington and Clark, Owen, and Ethan Phelps. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Phelps; and a sister, Debra Owens.
A private graveside service will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the Guegold family.
