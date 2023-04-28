The Day of our Lord April 24, 2023 a sweet angel, Dio Malachi Rogue Stahle was born to Mr. and Mrs. Drew and Mystery Stahle. On that day a light from heaven shined down upon him, raised him up, and welcomed him home with all the other angels and he was blessed with wings.
Dio is survived by his parents, Drew and Mystery Stahle; his grandparents, Brandy and Tim Stahle, Yvette and Mario Windham; great-grandparents, Barbara and Doug Sweet and Marcia and Ronald Rucker; aunts and uncles, Aubrey (Cassandra) Stahle, Tansy Stahle, Justin Oney, Caden Stahle, Yasming (Jacob) Hoffman, Terri (Rondre) Windham, and Mario Windham Jr.; great-aunts and great-uncles, Charles and Patti Ray, Brenda Windham, Harris Windham, Alethea Windham, and Tani-Kai (Ryan) Jacobs; cousins, Isabella, Marverick, and Willow Stahle, Jordan, Jayden, and Justyce Jacobs, Zariah and Jonah Hoffman, Rontrell Windham, Damon Rawls, and Amareia Windham; plus a host of extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sandra Todd, Daryl Dorsey Sr., Wallace Windham; and his great-great grandparents, Ethel and Leon Todd, and Lucile and Earnest Ray.
Family and friends may visit from 12:00-1:00 pm on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Going home services will begin at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Dio will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
