Dio Malachi Rogue Stahle

The Day of our Lord April 24, 2023 a sweet angel, Dio Malachi Rogue Stahle was born to Mr. and Mrs. Drew and Mystery Stahle.  On that day a light from heaven shined down upon him, raised him up, and welcomed him home with all the other angels and he was blessed with wings.

Dio is survived by his parents, Drew and Mystery Stahle; his grandparents, Brandy and Tim Stahle, Yvette and Mario Windham; great-grandparents, Barbara and Doug Sweet and Marcia and Ronald Rucker; aunts and uncles, Aubrey (Cassandra) Stahle, Tansy Stahle, Justin Oney, Caden Stahle, Yasming (Jacob) Hoffman, Terri (Rondre) Windham, and Mario Windham Jr.; great-aunts and great-uncles, Charles and Patti Ray, Brenda Windham, Harris Windham, Alethea Windham, and Tani-Kai (Ryan) Jacobs; cousins, Isabella, Marverick, and Willow Stahle, Jordan, Jayden, and Justyce Jacobs, Zariah and Jonah Hoffman, Rontrell Windham, Damon Rawls, and Amareia Windham; plus a host of extended family.

To plant a tree in memory of Dio Stahle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

