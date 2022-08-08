Maggie_Allred_Dino_A._DeNero_f7484e23-c584-4e17-99d5-da78f4f403cd_img

Dino A. DeNero

Dino A. DeNero, 63, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield after a brief illness. He was born in Mansfield on February 1, 1959 to the late Douglas and Elsie (Ramirez) DeNero.

Dino was a beloved husband, father, Pops (grandfather), uncle and softball enthusiast. He loved playing ball, taking hikes and antiquing in his spare time. He cherished spending time with his family, friends and will be missed by many.

