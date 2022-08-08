Dino A. DeNero, 63, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield after a brief illness. He was born in Mansfield on February 1, 1959 to the late Douglas and Elsie (Ramirez) DeNero.
Dino was a beloved husband, father, Pops (grandfather), uncle and softball enthusiast. He loved playing ball, taking hikes and antiquing in his spare time. He cherished spending time with his family, friends and will be missed by many.
Dino is survived by his wife whom he married on November 29, 1980 Valerie (Watson) DeNero; four children, Derek (Genie Bang) DeNero; Carmen (Jon) Greathouse; Courtney (Elijah) Collins; Dominic (Taylor) DeNero; seven grandchildren, Teddy & Mabel DeNero, Morgan DeNero & Taylor Greathouse, Kyler & Bristol Collins, Brynlee DeNero; siblings Steve (Chrissy) McGlone and Lynn Hayes; and also many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his three brothers, Douglas, Mark, and Mike DeNero.
Visitation will take place at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Thursday from 4 - 7pm. A celebration of his life will be held Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Lintern officiating. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service. A funeral procession will then take place immediately following to Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Lutheran Church.
