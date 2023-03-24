Debbi_Watkins_Dickie_Carver_Sr._175b2529-0b38-48d2-acc2-e61a7b01320f_img

Dickie Carver Sr.

Dickie (Dick) Carver age 74 was called to his Heavenly home on March 20, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with heart failure. He was born July 8, 1948, in Quincy, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Virginia (Oney) Carver.

He left school at the age of 12 to work in the logwoods to help support his family. This commitment to hard work and taking care of others would become the focus of his entire life. He was a proud Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. After the war, he moved to Bucyrus, Ohio, in search of work. It was while living in Bucyrus, he learned of a steel mill in Mansfield that was looking for workers. He applied and was quickly hired by Empire Detroit Steel, from where he retired in 2000. It was while working at the steel mill, that he met a young bar maid, Carolyn Kegley. Carolyn worked at her Uncle Tony’s bar during the busy lunch hours, which many of the steelworkers frequented. For Dick, it was love at first sight. Carol needed some convincing, but after their first date, they were inseparable. They were married August 15, 1977, and in total spent more than 50 years together.

