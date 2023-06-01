BUTLER:  Diantha Oliver passed away Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023 in her home.  She was 65.

Born February 27, 1958 in Mansfield to the late Albert Sr. and Beverly (Black) Hurrell and grew up in both the Lucas and Bellville communities.  She worked as a manager for the old Bucks restaurant in Lexington, secretary for Richland County Planning and Billing, an as a billing counselor for MedCentral Hospital. 

