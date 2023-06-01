BUTLER: Diantha Oliver passed away Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023 in her home. She was 65.
Born February 27, 1958 in Mansfield to the late Albert Sr. and Beverly (Black) Hurrell and grew up in both the Lucas and Bellville communities. She worked as a manager for the old Bucks restaurant in Lexington, secretary for Richland County Planning and Billing, an as a billing counselor for MedCentral Hospital.
Diantha was a member life member of the AMVETS Post #43 Auxiliary in Bellville where she served in every office, and some even on the state level. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #535.
Creative and artistic, she made beautiful quilts and enjoyed decorating cakes. A member of the Single Action Shooter Society Diantha was small in stature, but knew her way around a weapon when competitive shooting. She spent many days camping at Lake Maria and enjoyed a cold beer at the end of the day.
Spontaneous and social, people gravitated to Diantha. She was blessed with many friends who loved her peppy personality. A kind and generous spirit, Diantha will be remembered as selfless, caring and compassionate.
She is survived by her son Justin (Erin Gorrell) Hurrell; daughter Brittney Carwell; grandchildren Emalee Poole, Evan Harry, and Amellia Hurrell; siblings Edward (Kathe) Hurrell, Kelly (Rob) Wilfong, Vicki (Dick) Carns, Albert Jr. (Pam) Hurrell, and Tammy Hurrell; her companion Mike Brake; best friend Rochelle “Roch” Palmer, Gracie and Shadow Diantha’s beloved pets; along with many extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russell Oliver, siblings Rodney “Sam” Schulties, Richard “Rick” Schulties, Marsha Gill, Connie Lynn Hurrell.
The family is hosting visitation Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 12- 2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Bellville Cemetery at 2:30 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Oliver family and invite you to visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to view her tribute video.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home Bellville
To plant a tree in memory of Diantha Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.