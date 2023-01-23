Hope_Hensley_Denny_Miller_7bc344c9-a05b-4b09-95f0-afcd75dd2ec8_img

Denny Miller

Denny Miller, 55, of Lugoff, SC formerly of Ontario, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer. Born in Mansfield, OH on October 3, 1967, he was the son of Benny Miller and the late Darlene Manley Miller. 

Denny graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1986. He had worked at Conagra – Tree House Food’s for the last 22 years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, wood working, gardening and hunting, but above all, his favorite thing to do was spending time with his three grandchildren.

