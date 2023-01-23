Denny Miller, 55, of Lugoff, SC formerly of Ontario, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer. Born in Mansfield, OH on October 3, 1967, he was the son of Benny Miller and the late Darlene Manley Miller.
Denny graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1986. He had worked at Conagra – Tree House Food’s for the last 22 years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, wood working, gardening and hunting, but above all, his favorite thing to do was spending time with his three grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife, Michelle Denise Cantrell Miller; daughter, Amanda Persinger (Codie); grandchildren, Whitten Miller, Raynie Presinger, and Willow Presinger; sister, Michelle Dotson; brother, Steve Miller (Stacey); sister-in-law, Nikki Stephens (Heath); nephews and nieces, John Cantrell, Tyler Stephens, Michael Russell, Dylan Miller, Cheyenne (Adam) Springs and Jessica Miller; and great-nieces and nephew, Alexis Cantrell, Peral Springs and Kaius Springs.
He was preceded in death by his son, Denny Miller, Jr.; in-laws, John Cantrell and Carolyn Perry Cantrell; and brother-in-law, Howard Dotson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A memorial service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
