Dennis Ray Steward Sr., age 65, passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Foundation. He was born September 24, 1956, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Thelma Louise (Jones) and Fred Steward Sr.
Dennis was a 7-year veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed as a truck driver for Conway. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a competitive shooter in the Richland County Coon Hunters Club. Dennis welcomed his family into his hobbies and enjoyed their time together. He was a member of F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge #350 in Shelby and was a member of Springwood Lakes Camp Club where he enjoyed camping at every opportunity. Of most importance to Dennis was his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda Belcher Steward whom he married on June 19, 1993; seven children, Amanda Steward, Dennis Steward Jr., Tom Steward, James Harvey, Sarah (Brian) Criss, Damon Steward, and Arianna Steward; eight grandchildren, Ally Steward, James Ray Harvey, Brooklyn Steward, Cori-Ann Steward, Brayden Harvey, Brett Oney, Shean Phares and Faith Phares; four siblings, David Steward, Doug Steward, Cindy Neeley and Connie Miller; and many beloved family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Fred Jr., Clyde and Ocal Steward.
A graveside service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the National League of POW/MIA Families at pow-miafamilies.org The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
