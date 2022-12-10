Denise_Wachalec__Dennis_Lee_Traxler__e4d9e7cb-fd39-4609-8573-6e1487bfbe9a_img

Dennis Lee Traxler

Dennis Lee Traxler 83, formerly of Mansfield Ohio passed away surrounded by loving family in St. Petersburg FL on Dec. 5th 2022.

Denny was born in Crestline, OH on April 25, 1939. He graduated from Mansfield Saint Peter's Catholic School in 1957. He served in the Navy Sept. 1957 to 1961. Serving aboard CVA-42 the USS Roosevelt. He worked and lived overseas for the US government for 16 years, then retiring to St. Petersburg FL in 1999.

