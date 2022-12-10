Dennis Lee Traxler 83, formerly of Mansfield Ohio passed away surrounded by loving family in St. Petersburg FL on Dec. 5th 2022.
Denny was born in Crestline, OH on April 25, 1939. He graduated from Mansfield Saint Peter's Catholic School in 1957. He served in the Navy Sept. 1957 to 1961. Serving aboard CVA-42 the USS Roosevelt. He worked and lived overseas for the US government for 16 years, then retiring to St. Petersburg FL in 1999.
He loved playing handball for many years in Mansfield OH, Traveling with family and friends, spending summers in Mansfield OH with his wife Patricia, spending time with his granddaughter Caitlyn his number one fan and enjoying the beach life of Florida.
Survived by his brother William (Danuta) Traxler, Son (Tiger) Jason (Gina) Traxler, granddaughters Caitlyn and Brielle, Many niece's and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Nickolas and Martha Traxler Sr, Brother Nickolas Traxler Jr, and his loving wife Patricia A Traxler.
Private service's to be held for family for Dennis and Patricia.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mansfield St. Peter's Catholic School.
Funeral Home: Thomas J Brett Funeral Home St. Petersburg FL
