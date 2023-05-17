Dennis Lee Baker of Shelby passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2023, at the age of 73.
He was born November 21, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Virgil Leroy and Dolores Mae (Williams) Baker. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1968 and was a medic in the U.S. Army. He collected military memorabilia and coins. Dennis retired from PGW (formerly PPG) after 51 years of service. He lived in Shelby most of his adult life and was a patriotic gentleman. Dennis was passionate about his hobbies which included reading books of every genre and running every day. He was a diehard and long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan and was a season ticket holder. Dennis enjoyed watching classic movies on television. His family was most important to him and he thoroughly enjoyed being at his children and grandchildren’s activities.
Dennis is survived by four daughters, Michelle Tridico, Deanna Rule, Pamela (James) Billingsley and April Baker; seven grandchildren, Felicia (Ryan) Dye, Thomas Tridico, Canon (Lindsay) Lykins, Olivia Rule, Savannah Billingsley, Lucy Miller and Lexi Miller; one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Dye; two brothers, David Baker and Terry Baker; a niece, Julie Baker; and a nephew, Nathan Baker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric James Billingsley; and an infant brother, Steven R. Baker.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
