Dennis Lee Baker

Dennis Lee Baker of Shelby passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2023, at the age of 73.

He was born November 21, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Virgil Leroy and Dolores Mae (Williams) Baker. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1968 and was a medic in the U.S. Army. He collected military memorabilia and coins. Dennis retired from PGW (formerly PPG) after 51 years of service. He lived in Shelby most of his adult life and was a patriotic gentleman. Dennis was passionate about his hobbies which included reading books of every genre and running every day. He was a diehard and long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan and was a season ticket holder. Dennis enjoyed watching classic movies on television. His family was most important to him and he thoroughly enjoyed being at his children and grandchildren’s activities.

