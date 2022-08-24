Laurie_Denise_Dawn_Kemp_d5363b17-5a30-4d98-a991-b7c7d3d34fda_img

Denise Dawn Kemp

Denise Dawn Kemp, 53, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a battle of cancer.

Denise was born in Galion, Ohio on March 28, 1969 to Larry A. Kemp and the late Diane (Pierce) Kemp.

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Kemp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.