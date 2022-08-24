Denise Dawn Kemp, 53, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a battle of cancer.
Denise was born in Galion, Ohio on March 28, 1969 to Larry A. Kemp and the late Diane (Pierce) Kemp.
Denise graduated from Colonel Crawford High School, Class of 1987. She worked as an dietary aid at Mill Creek Nursing Rehab of Galion for many years. Denise was a member of the Ark Church of Galion where she attended regularly. She had strong faith in the Lord and was proud to carry that forward within her children. Denise would do anything in her will to fight for her family and she raised them as being both the mother and father figure of the house.
Denise enjoyed going shopping to see what kind of treasures she could find especially on her trips to amish country. She loved her dogs and enjoyed playing with them. You would often find Denise in the kitchen where she enjoyed cooking. She loved gathering and spending time with the family. Her grandchildren made her the happiest. Denise was a collector of many things but her favorites things she admired the most was candles, purses, and cups.
Denise is survived by her father, Larry Kemp of Galion; son, Ryan (Fiancé Zoe Braen) Scribner of Galion; daughter, Chandra (Mark) Wagner of Nevada; grandchildren, Landon Wagner, Layna Wagner, Baker Scribner; sister, Natalie Kemp of Crestline; niece, Arianna German; nephews, Anthony German and Ashton German; aunts, Joyce Shearer and Jane Haas, both of Galion.
Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Diane (Pierce) Kemp; grandparents, Ella Mae Kemp, Lewis Kemp, Burt Pierce and Maxine Pierce.
Friends may call on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Ark Church, 200 Gelsanliter Road, Galion where the funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Shaull officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1981, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.
Those wishing to share a memory of Denise or to send condolences to the Kemp family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Denise Dawn Kemp.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
To plant a tree in memory of Denise Kemp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.