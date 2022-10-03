Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Delores_Mae_(Pritchard)_Caris_91162eae-0559-434e-8147-607444b98240_img

Delores Mae (Pritchard) Caris

Delores Mae (Pritchard) Caris, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Delores was born June 15, 1940, in Westerville, to Wilbur H. and Myrtle M. (Harvey) Pritchard. She attended Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church and loved her brothers and sisters in the Lord, in the churches that she attended. Delores loved the Lord with all her heart and she loved going to church. She loved her family and friends, and she loved being around people and animals. She enjoyed getting out and visiting with friends and family.

