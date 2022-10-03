Delores Mae (Pritchard) Caris, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Delores was born June 15, 1940, in Westerville, to Wilbur H. and Myrtle M. (Harvey) Pritchard. She attended Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church and loved her brothers and sisters in the Lord, in the churches that she attended. Delores loved the Lord with all her heart and she loved going to church. She loved her family and friends, and she loved being around people and animals. She enjoyed getting out and visiting with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Pritchard, Christina (David) Hayhurst, Cynthia Caris, Carisa (Jason) Steiner, and Cassandra (Tom) Heymyer; grandchildren, Alex, Erica, Jacob, Tim, Marissa, Zander, and Josiah; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, David, and Kaylynn; siblings, Stanley “Bud” Pritchard, Dicye Ellen (Charles) Lemaster, and Phillip Henry (Marilyn) Pritchard; sister-in-law, Carolyn Pritchard; and her beloved dog and cat.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Allen Caris; granddaughter, Nora; and brother, Joseph “Sonny” Pritchard.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church, 1169 Mill Road, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at the church with Brother Earl Tackett officiating. Burial will be in Springmill Cemetery.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.