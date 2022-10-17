Delores Jean Scott

Columbus, Delores Scott, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, after a brief illness.
Columbus, Delores Scott, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, after a brief illness.
Lois was born April 6, 1948, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Ulysses and Virginia Scott.
She made Dublin, Ohio, her home and was a lifelong Ohioan and was loved by all she encountered. If you were blessed to sit in the presence of Lois, it was guaranteed you were left with many wise nuggets, the warmest hugs, and anointed prayer. Simply talking with Lois for a few minutes, one knew she spent hours in the word of God, fasting, and talking with the Lord.
Lois was indeed a praying woman who truly loved and trusted the Lord with her heart, life and family. As the praying warrior that she was, Lois often led family prayer during family gatherings which inspired her to start "Time with The Potter” a weekly family chat line which included reading inspirational books, testimonials, and concluded with prayer.
Family meant everything to Lois. She enjoyed her trips to Mansfield, to spend time and break bread with her siblings. Lois never visited empty handed as she always wanted to leave them with a piece of her.
As much as she loved her siblings, Lois truly loved her nieces and nephews and treated them as they were her own. She would often send them handwritten cards and just because "I love you" texts with words of encouragement.
Lois leaves to cherish her memory two loving daughters, Demia Hastings and DeAnna (Bruce) Moseley, with whom she made her home, grandsons, Cameron and Konnor Dorsey, whom she absolutely adored, all of Dublin, Ohio; Lois also had two bonus sons, Marlin (Shawna) Scott, of Mansfield, Ohio and Harold (Ronda) Scott of Hubert, NC; sisters, Ann (Leon) Jefferson, Brenda Scott and Mary Ann Bridges , all of Mansfield, Ohio; sister-in-law, Corrine Scott, of Mansfield, Ohio; brother, William Henry Scott, of Fort Myers, Florida; cousins, Phyllis Atwater and Linda Moore, all of Mansfield, Ohio, they were lovingly referred to as her sister/cousins; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysses and Virginia Scott, brother, Frank L. Scott.
The services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling to the services at Maddox Memorial Temple COGIC, 1148 Walker Lake Rd., Mansfield, Ohio, with Pastor Aaron Williams officiating. The burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Cemetery.
The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the home of the sister Mary Ann Bridges, 454 Woodbridge Dr., Mansfield, Ohio, starting Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 6-8 pm, until the day of the services.
The family has entrusted Small’s Funeral Services with the arrangements
Funeral home : Small's Funeral Services
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.