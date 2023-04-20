Delores Dowiatt

Delores E. Dowiatt, 91, of Mansfield died Friday, April 14 in her home with her daughters by her side.
Delores was born in Westville, Illinois to Herman and Emma Bednar Delanois. She married Peter James (P.J.) Dowiatt III. He passed away February 1, 2001. Delores graduated at the top of her class from Mercy Hospital school of nursing in Champaign, Illinois and practiced in Illinois and Ohio. Her family was her first love with sports — NCAA basketball and the Cleveland Guardians — a close second. She loved all animals great and small but had a special fondness for kitties.
She is survived by four children: Dr. Craig (Sana) Dowiatt of Cincinnati, Jeff (Charlene) Dowiatt of Ashland, Jan Tyler of Avon Lake, and Stacy Dowiatt of Columbus; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a grandchild.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30am Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street, with Fr. Kishore Kottana officiating. Visitation will take place from 9-9:30 at the church. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to S.T.O.P. 1152 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
