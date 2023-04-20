Terri_Herlihy_Delores_Dowiatt_d3cc1cb9-adba-46f0-838e-2122b5525164_img

Delores Dowiatt

Delores E. Dowiatt, 91, of Mansfield died Friday, April 14 in her home with her daughters by her side.

Delores was born in Westville, Illinois to Herman and Emma Bednar Delanois. She married Peter James (P.J.) Dowiatt III. He passed away February 1, 2001. Delores graduated at the top of her class from Mercy Hospital school of nursing in Champaign, Illinois and practiced in Illinois and Ohio. Her family was her first love with sports — NCAA basketball and the Cleveland Guardians — a close second. She loved all animals great and small but had a special fondness for kitties.

