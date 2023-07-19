Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Delores_A._Raines_f0dcda69-544f-4b62-af46-6d30db892490_img

Delores A. Raines

Delores A. Raines, age 85, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on July 17, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield following a brief illness. Daughter of Donald A. Payne and Viola (Broyles) Payne, she was born on June 16, 1938 in Monroe County, West Virginia. On March 9, 1956, Delores married her high school sweetheart, George F. Raines, in Clifton Forge, Virginia- they even skipped a day of school to do it! Together they shared 67 wonderful years.

After moving to Mansfield in 1956, George and Delores had two children, Michael “Mike” and Kimberly “Kimmy”. Delores had a very quick wit, a great send of humor, and was often seen joking around with almost everyone who knew her. A loving mother, grandmother, and housewife, Delores loved to cook and was often described by friends and family as an excellent chef. With her competitive spirit, she enjoyed hosting backyard horseshoe tournaments and loved playing cornhole, cards, and board games. Delores had quite the green thumb, and loved tending to her garden and flower beds. As a nature lover, Delores delighted in watching the birds and squirrels that visited her bird feeders.

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Raines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.