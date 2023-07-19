Delores A. Raines, age 85, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on July 17, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield following a brief illness. Daughter of Donald A. Payne and Viola (Broyles) Payne, she was born on June 16, 1938 in Monroe County, West Virginia. On March 9, 1956, Delores married her high school sweetheart, George F. Raines, in Clifton Forge, Virginia- they even skipped a day of school to do it! Together they shared 67 wonderful years.
After moving to Mansfield in 1956, George and Delores had two children, Michael “Mike” and Kimberly “Kimmy”. Delores had a very quick wit, a great send of humor, and was often seen joking around with almost everyone who knew her. A loving mother, grandmother, and housewife, Delores loved to cook and was often described by friends and family as an excellent chef. With her competitive spirit, she enjoyed hosting backyard horseshoe tournaments and loved playing cornhole, cards, and board games. Delores had quite the green thumb, and loved tending to her garden and flower beds. As a nature lover, Delores delighted in watching the birds and squirrels that visited her bird feeders.
Delores is survived by her beloved husband George Raines of Mansfield, Ohio, son Mike Raines of Galion, Ohio, daughter Kim Grogg of Mount Gilead, Ohio, grandchildren Joey Raines, Samantha Grogg, and Adam Grogg, great-granddaughter Michaela Raines, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Donna Parker and Sue Wolfgang, and brothers James “Jimmy” Payne and Kenneth “Skeeter” Payne.
The Raines family will great family and friends on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10 am to 11 am at the Bellville/Butler Snyder Funeral Home, 81 Mill Road, where a funeral service will begin immediately after. Pastor Patrick Bailey will speak.
Funeral home : Snyder Bellville/Butler Family Owned Funeral Homes
