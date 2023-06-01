A friend to many, and a stranger to none, Della Lynn Bekeleski, 69, passed away on May 27th, 2023 due to injuries sustained from a tragic motor vehicle accident.
Della was born on November 30th, 1953 in Indianapolis, IN to Vivian and Robert Bratton. She is survived by her mother, Vivian Bratton; ex-husband, Michael J. Bekeleski, with whom she remained friends; two sons, Michael R. Bekeleski (Fiancé, Erin Keffalas) and Brad (Partner, Alissa Allen) Bekeleski; grandchildren, Danielle (Michael) Goldberg, Olivia Bekeleski, Tristan Bekeleski, Gavin Bekeleski, and Ella Bekeleski; four sisters, Brenda (Tom) Wessling, Denise (David) Wilbur, Diana (Scott) Rogerson and Pam van Brakle; numerous nieces and nephews; and one great grandchild on the way. She is preceded in death by her life partner, Steven“Wolfie” Grant; her father, Robert Bratton; her brother-in-law, John van Brakle; and her nephew, Justin van Brakle.
To know Della, was to love Della, and those that were lucky enough to know her will tell you that she was an unforgettable firecracker of a woman. A caregiver by nature, she was happiest with, and caring for, her beloved children and grandchildren. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need, and once you acquired her unconditional love, you had it for life. Throughout her life, you would find her cheering on her grandchildren at their extracurricular events, bumming it on the beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama, casting a line on her pontoon boat on Charles Mill Lake, setting up a tent for a weekend of camping with her family, befriending anyone and everyone within an earshot, and inspiring fun and laughter everywhere she went. A world without Della is hard to imagine, but she lives on forever in the hearts and lives of those that she loved and inspired.
In accordance with Della’s wishes, a private Celebration of Life gathering will be held in her honor at a date that is to-be-determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor to any of the following foundations/organizations. These are all causes that have either affected Della directly, or someone that she loved:
