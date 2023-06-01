A friend to many, and a stranger to none, Della Lynn Bekeleski, 69, passed away on May 27th, 2023 due to injuries sustained from a tragic motor vehicle accident.

Della was born on November 30th, 1953 in Indianapolis, IN to Vivian and Robert Bratton. She is survived by her mother, Vivian Bratton; ex-husband, Michael J. Bekeleski, with whom she remained friends; two sons, Michael R. Bekeleski (Fiancé, Erin Keffalas) and Brad (Partner, Alissa Allen) Bekeleski; grandchildren, Danielle (Michael) Goldberg, Olivia Bekeleski, Tristan Bekeleski, Gavin Bekeleski, and Ella Bekeleski; four sisters, Brenda (Tom) Wessling, Denise (David) Wilbur, Diana (Scott) Rogerson and Pam van Brakle; numerous nieces and nephews; and one great grandchild on the way. She is preceded in death by her life partner, Steven“Wolfie” Grant; her father, Robert Bratton; her brother-in-law, John van Brakle; and her nephew, Justin van Brakle.

