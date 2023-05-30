Our Heavenly Father welcomed Deborah Susan Campbell, age 66, home on May 27th, 2023. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love and support of her family.
Deborah, affectionately known as Debbie, was born on November 6, 1956 in Galion, OH to parents John Brooks and Eileen (Walter) Taylor. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by adoring husband, Antonil Campbell Sr.; children, Raie “Kim” Jackson, Antonil Campbell Jr., Adrianne Campbell Taylor, Darain Porter-Race, Travis Cheatham, and Ashlei Porter-Race; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren; father in law, Lawrence Campbell Jr. (Marion); step mom, Sherry Brooks; and church members of Mansfield First Friends Church.
Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and church member. She enjoyed daily morning coffee dates with her husband, crotchet doilies and making blankets, hosting family gatherings, and being involved to support her children at every opportunity. As the spiritual adviser at the church she helped support event planning and upkeep of the church. Throughout her life she worked as a nurse, participated in bowling competitions and race car driving events.
Debbie was a nurturing soul by nature. She found pure fulfillment in seeing those around her happy and succeed. She not only provided that love to her biological family, but also the family she built out into the community and the children she adopted and loved as her own.
In addition to her parents, Debbie preceded in death by her lifelong friend, Doris Porter; brother in love, Darain Porter; brothers,Wally Taylor, Timothy Taylor and Kevin Brooks; and sisters, Colleen Taylor, Sherry Taylor and Theresa Anthony.
Memorial service, receiving family and friends will be Saturday June 3rd, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mansfield First Friends Church, 571 Logan Rd. Mansfield, OH 44907. Service will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. Repast will be held at 192 Orange Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902 following burial at Mansfield Memorial Park. Services will be officiated by Pastor Brian Cowan and Pastor Dick Pass.
Contributions may be made on behalf of the Estate and family, given to Adrianne Campbell Taylor via Cash App, $ataylor510 or mail to 465 Tracy Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield is honored to serve the family.
