Deborah Susan Campbell

Our Heavenly Father welcomed Deborah Susan Campbell, age 66, home on May 27th, 2023. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love and support of her family.  

Deborah, affectionately known as Debbie, was born on November 6, 1956 in Galion, OH to parents John Brooks and Eileen (Walter) Taylor. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by adoring husband, Antonil Campbell Sr.; children, Raie “Kim” Jackson, Antonil Campbell Jr., Adrianne Campbell Taylor, Darain Porter-Race, Travis Cheatham, and Ashlei Porter-Race; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren; father in law, Lawrence Campbell Jr. (Marion); step mom, Sherry Brooks; and church members of Mansfield First Friends Church.  

