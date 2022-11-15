Deborah Ann Klippel, age 71, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home. She was born November 30, 1950, to Margie (Arthur) and Maynard Wilson.
A beloved wife of 49 years, she is survived by her husband, George Klippel. She is also survived by her loving daughter, Rachel Klippel; brother, Jeffrey Wilson; mother, Margie Wilson; nephews, Mickey and Jeremiah Wilson; great-niece, Kaitlyn Wilson; and dear friends, Charlotte Wilson, Martha (Bruce) Jewell and Bonny (Tom) Ottney. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A graveside service will immediately follow at Mansfield Cemetery where Deborah will be laid to rest. Following services, the family invites you to join them for a luncheon at the First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Ave. West, Mansfield, in the Emmaus Room. For anyone interested, services taking place in Illinois on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. will be live streamed and available to watch for 5 days via the following link: https://www.sullivanfunerals.com/obituaries/Deborah-Klippel/#!/TributeWall.
Memories shared with Deborah or photos together may be sent to debbieklippelmemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local music or arts groups of your choice in memory of Deborah.
