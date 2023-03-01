Terri_Herlihy_Debbie_Dillon_d90e90e4-6bb4-4ff9-a3e6-3c98eb0f3a96_img

Debbie L. Dillon, 51, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2023 at her son’s home in West Liberty.

Debbie was born June 10, 1971 in Mansfield to Roger and Linda Hawk Olar.  Debbie worked at various nursing homes around the area as an STNA.  She loved animals, camping, fishing, going to concerts, spending time with her friends, but her true love was the time spent with family.  Debbie had a wonderful smile and a huge heart and will be missed by everyone!

