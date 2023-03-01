Debbie Dillon

Debbie L. Dillon, 51, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2023 at her son’s home in West Liberty.
Debbie was born June 10, 1971 in Mansfield to Roger and Linda Hawk Olar. Debbie worked at various nursing homes around the area as an STNA. She loved animals, camping, fishing, going to concerts, spending time with her friends, but her true love was the time spent with family. Debbie had a wonderful smile and a huge heart and will be missed by everyone!
Survivors include her husband of 16 years, Tom Dillon; son Jimmie Huffman Jr. (Mikayla Veasman); stepchildren: Eric (Shaina) Dillon, Anthony Dillon (Haley), Alayna Dillon (Kane); sister: Sharon (Steve) Burgmeyer of Iowa; brothers-in-law: John (Karen) Dillon of Mt. Vernon, Bryan Webster of Mansfield; sister-in-law: Kathy Bradley of Texas; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Teresa Webster, aunt Dolly Viars, stepdad Mike Smith and brother-in-law Bruce Dillon.
Visitation will take place Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
