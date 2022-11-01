Jordyn_Schaich_Deacon_Michael_David_Yakir_884abac6-88b8-4f04-8c6a-5e9275db426e_img

Deacon Michael David Yakir

Deacon Michael David Yakir, age 72, of Lexington, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. His death follows a well fought battle of chronic Leukemia since 2018 from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Yakir as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.