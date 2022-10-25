David Philip Deschner, 73, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
David was born August 27, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Philip and Katherine (Blocher) Deschner. An engineer, David worked at many manufacturing facilities in the Mansfield area through the years. He was a member of SME (Society of Manufacturing Engineers), and the Lions Club. As a hobby, David enjoyed building and flying kites, and maintaining his many tractors. He was an excellent baker making delicious pies and desserts. His family will greatly miss his devoted dedication to them and the many card games they enjoyed playing together.
He is survived by his wife, Dale (Wengerd) Deschner; his children, Cydni (Deschner) Yoo and Jordan (David) Taylor; his grandchildren, Thea Yoo, Remington Taylor and Wade Taylor; his sister-in-law, Diana Deschner and Daryl (Terry) Perrine; his father-in-law, Omar Wengerd; a special friend, Gary (Robbie) Geib; and other beloved family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Deschner; granddaughter, Aubrey Taylor; and his mother-in-law, Nettie Wengerd.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to SME.
