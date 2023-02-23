Gene_Gompf_David_Lee_Russell_edc58fe9-7d11-4ae1-b85f-4460fc377672_img

David Lee Russell

 Hartman Printing Co

David Lee Russell, 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his residence in Crestline, OH.

David was born in East Liverpool, OH on June 5, 1946, to the late Paul and Lona (Call) Russell.

To plant a tree in memory of David Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.