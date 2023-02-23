David Lee Russell, 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his residence in Crestline, OH.
David was born in East Liverpool, OH on June 5, 1946, to the late Paul and Lona (Call) Russell.
David honorable served his country from 1963 to 1967 in the United States Navy. Afterwards he worked as an engineer on the railroad, retiring after thirty-three years. David was a member of the AMVETS Post #1979 of Galion, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #859 and VFW Post 2920, both of Crestline. He enjoyed watching any Pennsylvania sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State University football. David was an avid contributor to the Cleveland Clinic and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
David is survived by his daughter Michelle (Doug Miller) Sprinkle, of Circleville, OH; and his son, Ed Russell of Virginia Beach, VA, five granddaughters, four great granddaughters, and two brothers, Paul Russell of Wellsville, OH, and William Russell of Athens, OH.
Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1119 State Route 181, Crestline, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Those wishing to share a memory of David or send condolences to the Russell family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of David Lee Russell.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
