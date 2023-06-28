David Lee Conant, 73, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, June 26, 2023.
David was born on July 17, 1949 in Lancaster, Ohio. He was the son of David and Virginia (Phillips) Conant. David served four years in the United States Air Force before transferring to the United States Navy. He served in the US Navy for 15 years, retiring as a Computer Tech. A deep love and compassion for children, David often volunteered his time at Children’s Hospital donating toys and playing Santa. He was an active member of Mansfield Open Bible Church where he volunteered for vacation Bible school yearly. David enjoyed fishing, boating, computers, and lasers. David will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David is survived by his children, Phillip Conant, Crystal (David) Hazlett, Sheryl (Nathan) Little, and Davida Conant; his grandchildren, Derrek Hazlett, Hayley Hazlett, Ronan Little, Tallon Conant, and TJ Conant; his brothers, Mike and Jerry Conant; and his aunt, Barb Friesner. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Mansfield Open Bible Church, 1150 Rayfield Dr. Mansfield, OH 44905. Pastor Dink Porter will officiate the funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm with military honors performed by the Richland County Veterans Burial Squad. David will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, ST RT 158 Lancaster Kirkersville Rd NW, Baltimore, OH 43105 on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 12:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield Open Bible Church.
Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Conant family.
