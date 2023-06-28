Angie_Benedict_David_Lee_Conant_f9681d24-bb3b-40c3-82ea-1eff74228ce4_img

David Lee Conant

David Lee Conant, 73, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, June 26, 2023.  

David was born on July 17, 1949 in Lancaster, Ohio.  He was the son of David and Virginia (Phillips) Conant.  David served four years in the United States Air Force before transferring to the United States Navy.  He served in the US Navy for 15 years, retiring as a Computer Tech.  A deep love and compassion for children, David often volunteered his time at Children’s Hospital donating toys and playing Santa.  He was an active member of Mansfield Open Bible Church where he volunteered for vacation Bible school yearly.  David enjoyed fishing, boating, computers, and lasers. David will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

