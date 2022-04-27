David Lawhorn, 71, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. David was born on October 21, 1950, in Mansfield, Ohio, and was the son of the late Chester and Genevieve (Kiser) Lawhorn.
He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and retired from Tuttle Landscaping after many years of service. David enjoyed digging ginseng, woodworking, landscaping, hunting, fishing and playing cards with family and friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
David is survived by his wife, Kimberly Lawhorn; grandson, Kenneth Aaron Lawhorn whom he loved so much; brother, Kenny Lawhorn; three sisters, Louise and Phyllis of Mansfield and Jeanette Hess of Virginia; a special nephew “Mustard” Justin Shears whom he thought of as his own; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews whom he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his only son, David Aaron Lawhorn; parents, Chester and Genevieve Lawhorn; stepfather, Ed Perry; sisters, Elizabeth, Pat, Betty and Carolyn; brothers, Chester and Donald; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Corene Frazier; numerous brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
