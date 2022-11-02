David L. Snyder, 58, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022.
David was born on March 30, 1964, in Mansfield, to Harold D. “Butch” and Beverly K. (Cassidy) Snyder. He attended Rushville Consolidated High School in Rushville, Indiana, and married his sweetheart, Shirley, on May 7, 1999. She preceded him in death. While he was living in Indiana, David attended First Southern Baptist Church. He was very family oriented and enjoyed doing so many things such as riding in go carts in his younger years, that his family had raced. He enjoyed fishing and loved to laugh and eat. He loved dinosaurs and had a collection of them. He also loved animals, especially dogs and cats.
He is survived by his siblings, Earl (Beverly) Snyder of Lucas, Denica Hill of Shelbyville, Indiana, and Derek Snyder of Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife, Shirley, David was preceded in death by his parents, Butch and Beverly Snyder; and his brother, Harold L. Snyder.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dallas Waggle officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.